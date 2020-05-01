The partnerships we share with you create the foundation of our Microsoft mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As we strive to adapt to these unprecedented times, keeping you informed is a top priority. Many of you have reached out to us, sharing how excited and curious you are to find out what is planned for Microsoft Inspire this year. Here are quick responses to your most-asked questions:

Microsoft Inspire will be a digital-only event experience

The event dates are July 21–22 (aligned to the Pacific Time Zone)

Registration will open in June

There will be no cost to attend

Microsoft Inspire is our largest and most comprehensive partner networking event year after year, allowing partners from around the world to create connections, empower possibilities, and celebrate success. We will continue sharing information as more details are confirmed.

Now, hear a few words from Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, about our exciting new digital event.

Thank you for your partnership. Take care, be safe, and we’ll see you—virtually—in July!